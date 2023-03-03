TNI Morning News Headlines – March 3, 2023

➡️Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda’s last rites to be held at Puri Swargadwar today.
➡️Mild earthquake of 3.8 Richter Scale hits Narayanpatna and Laxmipur areas in Koraput district.
➡️26 Students booked for malpractice in MIL (Odia) Paper of annual Plus II examinations in Odisha.
➡️Jailed gangster D-brothers’ aide Deepak Nayak alias Shankar nabbed after Cuttack encounter.
➡️Major fake medicine manufacturing racket with Odisha link busted by Uttar Pradesh STF in Varanasi.
Related Posts
➡️BJP retains power in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura. Panel of PM, LoP and CJI will choose CEC, ECs.
➡️Quad Foreign Ministers Meet kicks off in Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong attended the Quad Foreign Ministers meet on the sildelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2023 in Delhi.
➡️Indian Open Throws and Jumps Competition: Tamil Nadu’s Jeswin Aldrin breaks national record, claims Gold in men’s long jump.
➡️Indian-American Sonya Christian named Chancellor of California Community Colleges.
➡️Death toll from Greece train crash rises to 57.
Comments are closed.