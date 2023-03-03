Bio-Metric Attendance System for Hospital Staffs, informs Health Secy

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has decided to introduce bio-metric attendance system for the staff in hospitals in 2023-24 financial year.

This has been informed by Health Secretary Shalini Pandit on Thursday.

She said that the bio-metric attendance system will be implemented for doctors, nurses and other staffs at all district hospitals and medical colleges.

In the first phase, the system will be installed in district headquarters hospitals and medical colleges. Later, it will be extended to Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres in (CHCs), she added.