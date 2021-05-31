100-Word Edit: Petrol @ Rs 100 in Odisha

Fuel prices continue to rise across the country, including Odisha. Petrol prices breached the Rs 100 mark in Odisha’s Malkangiri district and now stands at Rs 100.02 per litre.

Petrol Prices in Nabarangpur rose to Rs 99.15 and Rs 98.93 in Koraput. Barring 1/2 districts, all others have crossed the Rs 95 mark and may breach Rs 100 mark sooner than later. Similarly, diesel prices have crossed Rs 97 mark in Malkangiri and Rs 96 mark in Koraput and Nabarangpur.

While common people are struggling to recover from the Corona shock, rising fuel prices have added to their woes.