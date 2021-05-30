Odisha Lockdown Extension & Relaxation in 3 Districts; Check Details

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government on Sunday extended the COVID-19 lockdown across the State June 17 (5 am).

However, essential services such as grocery/vegetable/milk/meat/egg shops will remain open from 7 AM to 11 AM. People can walk 500 meters between 7 am and 11 am to buy vegetables. It was 6 AM to 12 PM earlier.

Vaccination and testing for Covid-19 will continue as per the protocols laid out by the State Health Department at designated centres.

Lockdown restrictions relaxed in Nuapada, Gajapati and Sundargarh districs as the Covid19 cases decreased. All types of shops excluding malls, markets, haats, salons, barber shops in the concerned districts allowed to function from Monday to Friday (7 am to 1 pm).

Weekend shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays across the State will continue to remain in force. Unnecessary vehicular movement will be restricted.

Offices in private/ corporate and civil society sector shall work with reduced manpower, preferably at 33% of their staff strength. Government offices will function with not more than 10% staff.

The lockdown is primarily aimed at restricting movement of persons. Movement of goods shall not be affected by the lockdown.

Public transportation by Buses (Inter-state & intra-state bus services) will remain suspended till 5 AM of June 17.

The Odisha Government has directed the district and police authorities in the State to ensure strict implementation of guidelines for marriage and funeral related functions.

A maximum of 25 people will be allowed for marriage, 20 during Thread Ceremony, Funeral, Last Rites, Shudhi Rituals.

During this lockdown, all educational institutions, cinema halls, malls shall remain closed and buses for public transport restricted with following exemptions:

• Grocery/Vegetable/Milk/Meat/Egg Shops will remain open from 7 AM to 11 AM on week days.

• Home Delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, egg, fish, meat and other essential items by restaurants and aggregators such as Zornato, Swiggy, OPOLFED, OMFED, Chilika Fresh etc will be allowed during the lockdown.

• Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Services and allied activities will be allowed.

• State Government officials on emergency duty.

• Print and electronic media establishments can continue operating during lockdown period.

• District and Municipal Administration/ Police/ Fire Services/ Government Officials on emergency duty.

• All medical establishments including Govt. and private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores. Movement of ambulance and all medical personnel including Doctors & Paramedics.

• Reserve Bank of India and RBI regulated financial markets and entities like NPCI, CCIL, ATMs, Clearing Houses, payment system operators and standalone primary dealers, with bare minimum staff.

• Movement of goods and goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded.

• All industrial units, factories and construction activities, IT/ITeS units with minimum staff.

• Marriages and Funerals, with permission of local authority.