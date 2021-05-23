100-Word Edit: Odisha needs more ECMO Machines

We may have ventilators and oxygen cylinders. But, when it comes to ECMO, Odisha lags behind. Only two Private Hospitals in Odisha have ECMO machines, making it difficult to save many lives. Many people in the state have died due to lack ECMO availability during Covid treatment.

ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation), also known as extracorporeal life support, is an extracorporeal technique of providing prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to people with severe heart and lungs problems.

Odisha Government should take necessary steps to arrange more ECMO machines at various Covid Hospitals in the State so that precious lives are saved.