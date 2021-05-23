TNI Morning News Headlines – May 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 12852 COVID-19 cases on Sunday which took the tally of patients in the State to 692382, including 111862 active cases and 577983 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports a maximum 1909 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (1073), Angul (874) and Sundargarh (848).

➡️ 28 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 5 each from Khordha and Koraput, 4 from Kalahandi, 3 each from Angul and Kendrapara. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,484.

➡️ A total of 61,665 samples were tested in Odisha, yesterday.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas Alert: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena reaches #Balasore to review preparedness.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: 7 NDRF teams to be deployed in Balasore district, 4 in Bhadrak, 3 in Kendrapara, 2 in Jajpur & 1 team each in Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj districts.

➡️ Low-Pressure became more marked & lay as well marked Low-Pressure Area over East-central Bay of Bengal.

➡️ 18 NDRF teams pre-positioned at Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj and 4 teams on standby in Odisha: DG NDRF Satya Pradhan.

➡️ Former Odisha Congress President’s son ex Odisha Youth Congress Presiden Sangram Jena critical; shifted to Hyderabad through air ambulance after his health condition deteriorated due to COVID-19.

➡️ Toolkit Case: BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra summoned by Chhattisgarh police.

➡️ Ahead of Cyclone Yaas, 15 Delhi-Odisha trains cancelled.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 2,40,842 new COVID 19 cases, 3,55,102 recoveries and 3,741 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,65,30,132 including 28,05,399 active cases, 2,34,25,467 cured cases & 2,99,266 deaths.

➡️ Total of 19,50,04,184 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 32,44,17,870 samples tested for COVID19 up to 21st May 2021. Of these, 20,61,683 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ PM Modi to hold a meeting with senior Govt officials & representatives from National Disaster Management Authority, Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries to review preparations in view of Cyclone Yaas.

➡️ The IAS Association strongly condemns the behaviour of Collector Surajpur, Chhattisgarh.

➡️ Chhattisgarh CM removes Collector of Surajpur district Ranbir Sharma immediately for thrashing a youth.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Ukhrul, Manipur at 06.56 am today: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested today by Delhi Police for alleged involvement in murder of 23-year-old wrestler at a Delhi stadium.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 166.4 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.44 Million.

➡️ UN Security Council calls for “Full Adherence” to Gaza Ceasefire.

➡️ 21 runners dead as extreme weather hits China marathon.

➡️ Over 1.6 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine doses still available with States: Centre.