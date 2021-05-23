Cyclone ‘Yaas’ likely to make Landfall between Paradip & Sagar Island: IMD

Landfall of very severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ between Paradip and Sagar Island

By Sagarika Satapathy
Cyclone Yaas' Likely To Make Landfall Between Paradip & Sagar Island
TNI Bureau:  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday confirmed that the Depression formed in Bay of Bengal to intensify further and cross north Odisha-West Bengal Coast between Paradeep and Sagar Island by 26th evening as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.

Very severe cyclonic storm Yaas is expected to make a landfall between Paradip and Sagar Islands on May 26 (Wednesday) evening.

The Depression has formed over eastcentral Bay of Bengal at 11:30 am today & is very likely to concentrate into a Depression during next 06hours.

It is very likely to move north­northwestwards, intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May and further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours.

The national weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy falls in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur & Keonjhar on 26th May, the IMD stated.

The cyclonic storm will have a sustained wind speed of 155 to 165 kmph during the landfall, the Director General of IMD Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed while addressing mediapersons today.

