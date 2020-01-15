100-Word Edit: Not Our Odisha…

A Sikh Man, who always considered this state and its people as his own, is completely shaken today. His confidence level has reached a new low, as he wants to leave Odisha forever. What’s wrong with us?

Parvinder Pal Singh who was beaten mercilessly by the goons in the presence of policemen & abused for his religion, feels completely unsafe today. He can’t forget the tears of his kids who were crying and begging for help when he was being assaulted.

Humanity goes for a toss. People get violent in trivial issues. Police failing public. Mo Sarkar completely fails here.