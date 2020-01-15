WATCH: Army Personnel escort Pregnant Lady to Hospital

TNI Bureau: Braving heavy snowfall, bad weather and adverse conditions, the Army personnel stepped in to help a pregnant lady Shamima in #Kashmir recently.

For 4 hours, 100 Army personnel along with 30 civilians walked carrying her on a stretcher.

The baby was later born in the hospital. Both mother & child are doing well.

PM Modi hailed the Chinar Corps for this gesture.

“Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible! Proud of our Army. I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child,” the PM tweets.

The News Insight salutes the Army Personnel on Army Day today.