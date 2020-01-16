LTT Express derails near Cuttack; Several Injured

TNI Bureau: At least 8 bogies of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express derailed near Nergundi Railway Station in #Cuttack this morning after hitting a guard van of a goods train.15-20 passengers are injured; 5 of then sustain major injuries. They have been shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack.

East Coast Railways launches Helpline Number 1072. Rescue operations are underway by Railways, Fire Personnel, Police and volunteers. Rescuee people will be ferried to Bhubaneswar and Cuttack via buses.

The derailment was attributed to low visibility due to dense fog.

Following are the trains diverted after derailment of Mumbai LTT-Bhubaneswar Express in Cuttack: