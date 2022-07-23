100-Word Edit: Not a News!

It was their personal life and the issues were supposed to be sorted out inside their house. But, the unnecessary drama in front of camera, dented the reputation of many.

Is it new in the glamour world? We know the answer. Whether Varsha-Anubhav, Tunguru Bhola or Babushan-Trupti-Prakruti, we are celebrating their pain and trauma and feeling happy about it.

Media is being forced to cover such news 24/7, as they are fighting for their survival in this competitive world. We can’t be regulated, but don’t we feel the need for self-regulation here? Let’s introspect and try to find the answers.