Morning News Insight – July 24, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 1011 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 130 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 239, Sundargarh 180 and Sambalpur 105 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 7440.

🔸 Heavy rain continues to lash across Odisha; IMD issues heavy rainfall for three districts including Dhenkanal, Anugul, and Cuttack for the next 24 hours.

🔸 Ollywood actor Babushaan releases video, says ‘Will not work with Prakruti Mishra’ or any heroine in the future if my family has issues with it.

🔸 India records 20,279 new COVID19 cases today; Active caseload rises to 1,52,200.

🔸 Maharashtra reports 2,336 COVID-19 cases, 5 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

🔸 Tenure of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind ends today; Kovind to address the Nation today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸 Neeraj Chopra scripts history with silver in Javelin, becomes 2nd Indian after Anju Bobby George to clinch World Athletics Championships medal with his 4th throw of 88.13 meters.

🔸 World Athletics Championships: Anderson Peters, a Grenadian javelin thrower, became the world champion with his highest score of 90.54 m.

🔸 U.S. strongly condemns Russian missile strike on Odesa port on July 23.

🔸 Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of violating deals.

🔸 India gets support from 4 out of 5 UNSC member nations for permanent seat. China is the only country which has not yet supported India’s bid to become a member of the UNSC.