Morning News Insight – July 24, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Neeraj Chopra scripts history with silver in Javelin, becomes 2nd Indian after Anju Bobby George to clinch World Athletics Championships medal with his 4th throw of 88.13 meters.
131
🔸 Odisha reports 1011 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 130 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 239, Sundargarh 180 and Sambalpur 105 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 7440.
 
🔸 Heavy rain continues to lash across Odisha; IMD issues heavy rainfall for three districts including Dhenkanal, Anugul, and Cuttack for the next 24 hours.
 
🔸 Ollywood actor Babushaan releases video, says ‘Will not work with Prakruti Mishra’ or any heroine in the future if my family has issues with it.
 
🔸 India records 20,279 new COVID19 cases today; Active caseload rises to 1,52,200.
 
🔸 Maharashtra reports 2,336 COVID-19 cases, 5 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
 
🔸 Tenure of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind ends today; Kovind to address the Nation today.
 
Related Posts

Evening News Insight – July 23, 2022

Rare 32 kg Telia Fish worth Rs 3 lakh caught in Odisha

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸Neeraj Chopra scripts history with silver in Javelin, becomes 2nd Indian after Anju Bobby George to clinch World Athletics Championships medal with his 4th throw of 88.13 meters.
 
🔸 World Athletics Championships: Anderson Peters, a Grenadian javelin thrower, became the world champion with his highest score of 90.54 m.
 
🔸 U.S. strongly condemns Russian missile strike on Odesa port on July 23.
 
🔸 Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of violating deals.
 
🔸 India gets support from 4 out of 5 UNSC member nations for permanent seat. China is the only country which has not yet supported India’s bid to become a member of the UNSC.
 
🔸 WHO declares monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is now a Global emergency.
 
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.