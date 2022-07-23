Evening News Insight – July 23, 2022

🔹 Out of 209 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 191 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1292.

🔹 After Rayagada, Diarrhoea hits Nabarangpur district; 3 dies.

🔹 Assault on actress Prakruti Mishra by Babushaan’s wife Trupti: Pr akruti Mishra’s parents files defamation case; Babushaan’s mother Aparajita Mohanty along with daughter-in-law Trupti arrives at Kharvel Nagar police station in Bhubaneswar.

🔹 ED arrests Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal Cabinet Minister Partha Chatterjee; sent to two days of ED custody.

🔹 Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind attended the farewell function in the Central Hall of Parliament today.

🔹 Smriti Irani says attack on her 18-year-old daughter of running an “illegal bar” in Goa is price of her speaking against loot of Rs 5,000 cr by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

🔹 Due to the rise in fuel prices, domestic and international air fares in India have witnessed a surge by up to 50% in the last few months.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 Srinagar court summons Farooq Abdullah in cricket scam case.

🔹 Seer Vijay Das, who had self-immolated protesting illegal mining in Rajasthan, died while under going treatment.

🔹 Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hai star Deepesh Bhan dies while playing cricket. He was 41.

🔹 Indian Men’s Hockey team led by Manpreet Singh departed for Birmingham for Commonwealth Games 2022 scheduled from July 28 to Aug 8.

🔹 WHO declares Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.