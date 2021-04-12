100-Word Edit: No Takers for ‘Tika Utsav’ in Odisha

With less number of vaccines left to vaccinate people, the much-hyped ‘Tika Utsav’ launched by PM Modi failed to impress Odisha. The daily vaccination declined to 81,169 on Day 1 of Tika Utsav.

Vaccination was possible in 593 centres only while 900 centres remained closed. Odisha got only 2.5 lakh vaccines on Saturday against the demand of 25 lakh. As on today, Odisha is left with 230,449 vaccines only (159,439 Covishield + 71,010 Covaxin).

Unless more Covid Vaccines are supplied to the States, the ‘Tika Utsav’ will turn out to be a flop show and the real objective will remain unfulfilled.