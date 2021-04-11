IPL 2021: KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders win by 10 runs

By Sagar Satapathy
KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad
TNI Bureau: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) started their IPL 2021 campaign on a positive note with a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021.

KKR posted 187/6 in 20 overs, thanks to Nitish Rana (80), Rahul Tripathi (53), Karthik (22*). For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan took two wickets each.

Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to score 177/5 in 20 overs and lost by 10 runs. Manish Pandey remained not out on 61. Johny Bairstow (55) was the other top contributor. Prasidh Krishna took two wickets.

