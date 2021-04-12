Odisha Corona Updates – April 12, 2021

Odisha Corona Updates

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha corona updates
TNI Bureau:  Odisha reported 1741 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 9400456.

Of the 1741 new cases, 1015 have been reported from quarantine centres while 726 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Sundargarh reported the highest of 268 new cases in past 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha include 9259 active cases and 340062 cured/discharged in the State.

As many as 1,928 people have died in the State so far due to the Coronavirus.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 1741
➡️ New Cases: Sundargarh: 268, Khordha: 204, Balasore: 158, Sambalpur (121), Kalahandi: 114, Nuapada (96), Balangir: 93, Nabarangpur: 80, Cuttack: 58, Puri: 54, Keonjhar: 53, Angul: 43, Jharsuguda: 43, Mayurbhanj: 39, Jajpur: 38, Rayagada: 35, Gajapati: 14, Sonepur: 13, Bhadrak: 11, Koraput: 9, Jagatsinghpur: 9, Ganjam: 9, Deogarh: 9, Kandhamal: 8, Boudh: 5, Kendrapada: 2, Malkangiri: 3, Dhenkanal: 2

➡️ State Pool: 46

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9400456
➡️ Total +VE Cases: 351302 (Active Cases: 9259, Recovered: 340062, COVID Deaths: 1,928)

 

