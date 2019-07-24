100-Word Edit: No ‘Parivartan Heijau’ in Kendrapara

When Jay & Bijoy joined hands a few months ago, loyalists chanted, ‘Heijau Parivartan’. BJP Leadership was made to believe that ‘Change was Coming’. One man smiled then. And, he had the last laugh today. That’s Naveen Patnaik. Both his detractors and bitter rivals had to bite the dust.

Naveen wanted Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat as well as 7 Assembly seats under this PC. And, he got all. His ‘Mission Kendrapara’ has been completed with Bijoy Mohapatra’s loss in Patkura. People in Kendrapara trusted Naveen and voted for him. History will judge whether they made the right choice or not.