100-Word Edit: No Experiment in Punjab, Please!

Punjab has been one of the most sensitive States in India. Successive Governments at the Centre and State struggled to maintain normalcy there. Some silly decisions may have dire consequences and disturb the peace forever.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

AAP Goverment is trying to score some brownie points by resorting to publicity stunt. But, the brutal murder of Sidhu Moose Wala just a day after his security was withdrawn, should serve as an eye opener for all.

There can be no experiments or publicity stunt in Punjab. Security should not be withdrawn to the key personalities with high threat perception. Hope good sense prevails.