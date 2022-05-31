Morning News Insight – May 31, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 3 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 70.

🔸 Voting for by-election in the Brajrajnagar Assembly constituencyunderway; 11% polling recorded till 9 am.

🔸 Online booking for Hight Security Registration Plate (HSRP) of vehicles begin s on SIAM portal in Odisha.

🔸 Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur likely to experience rainfall today.

🔸 India reports 2,338 fresh cases, 2,134 recoveries, and 19 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 17,883.

🔸 Terrorists fired upon a woman teacher at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam.

🔸 PM Narendra Modi participates in ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’; will interact with the beneficiaries of programmes in Shimla.

🔸 Sidhu Moose Wala’s last rites to be held in Mansa district today, several fans gather at his residence.

🔸 J&K: 2 terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter.

🔸 Hardik Patel, who had recently quit Congress, will join BJP on June 2.

🔸 Uttar Pradesh: Seven people died in a collision between an ambulance and canter vehicle in Bareilly.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸 Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party founder and senior leader Bhim Singh passes away.

🔸 Nominations for Padma Awards-2023 open till September 15.

🔸 Former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai.

🔸 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain arrested by Enforcement Directorate in Hawala Case.

🔸 Sensex falls 407 points in early trade; Nifty tests 16,500 level.

🔸 Nepal plane crash: All 22 bodies recovered from the crash site; 12 bodies to be flown to Kathmandu, black box also recovered.

🔸 World No Tobacco Day- Every year more than 8 million die from tobacco, says Uited Nations.

🔸 World No 2 Daniil Medvedev knocked out of French Open by Marin Cilic.

🔸 EU agrees to ban ‘more than 2/3’ of Russian oil imports.