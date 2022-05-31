Morning News Insight – May 31, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 3 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 70.
🔸 Voting for by-election in the Brajrajnagar Assembly constituencyunderway; 11% polling recorded till 9 am.
🔸 Online booking for Hight Security Registration Plate (HSRP) of vehicles begins on SIAM portal in Odisha.
🔸 Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur likely to experience rainfall today.
🔸 India reports 2,338 fresh cases, 2,134 recoveries, and 19 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 17,883.
🔸Terrorists fired upon a woman teacher at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam.
🔸PM Narendra Modi participates in ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’; will interact with the beneficiaries of programmes in Shimla.
🔸Sidhu Moose Wala’s last rites to be held in Mansa district today, several fans gather at his residence.
🔸J&K: 2 terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter.
🔸Hardik Patel, who had recently quit Congress, will join BJP on June 2.
🔸Uttar Pradesh: Seven people died in a collision between an ambulance and canter vehicle in Bareilly.
🔸Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party founder and senior leader Bhim Singh passes away.
🔸Nominations for Padma Awards-2023 open till September 15.
🔸Former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai.
🔸Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain arrested by Enforcement Directorate in Hawala Case.
🔸Sensex falls 407 points in early trade; Nifty tests 16,500 level.
🔸Nepal plane crash: All 22 bodies recovered from the crash site; 12 bodies to be flown to Kathmandu, black box also recovered.
🔸World No Tobacco Day- Every year more than 8 million die from tobacco, says Uited Nations.
🔸World No 2 Daniil Medvedev knocked out of French Open by Marin Cilic.
🔸EU agrees to ban ‘more than 2/3’ of Russian oil imports.
🔸Shanghai declares coronavirus wave ‘effectively curbed’; most areas to reopen on Wednesday.
