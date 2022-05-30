Evening News Insight – May 30, 2022

🔸 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets PM Modi; denied any discussions about Presidential election with the PM.

🔸 Ratha Jatra 2022: Puri will get Odisha’s first world-class railway station, informs Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

🔸 Puri police launch helpline number (6370967100) for tourists’ safety in view of Ratha Jatra.

🔸 Online service to book High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) and colour-coded stickers for vehicles registered in Odisha will be available on https://www.siam.in/ by June 1, informed State Transport Authority, Odisha.

🔸 Black ink thrown at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru today.

🔸 UPSC declares Civil Services 2021 Final Result; 685 candidates recommended for appointment. Shruti Sharma tops the list.

🔸 2 terrorists killed in gunfight in Jammu &Kashmir’s Pulwama.

🔸 Rupee inches 4 paise higher to close at 77.54 against US dollar.

🔸 Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh says the singer was threatened by gangsters.

🔸 Punjab government orders judicial probe into Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

🔸 Eights flights have been diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Dehradun due to bad weather in Delhi.

🔸 No survivors found at Tara Air plane crash site; 21 bodies retrieved from site.

🔸 29 killed, 38 missing in Iran building collapse.