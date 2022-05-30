Evening News Insight – May 30, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Puri police launch helpline number (6370967100) for tourists’ safety in view of Ratha Jatra.
🔸Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets PM Modi; denied any discussions about Presidential election with the PM.
 
🔸Ratha Jatra 2022: Puri will get Odisha’s first world-class railway station, informs Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
 
🔸Online service to book High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) and colour-coded stickers for vehicles registered in Odisha will be available on https://www.siam.in/ by June 1, informed State Transport Authority, Odisha.
 
🔸Black ink thrown at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru today.
 
🔸UPSC declares Civil Services 2021 Final Result; 685 candidates recommended for appointment. Shruti Sharma tops the list.
 
🔸2 terrorists killed in gunfight in Jammu &Kashmir’s Pulwama.
🔸Rupee inches 4 paise higher to close at 77.54 against US dollar.
 
🔸Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh says the singer was threatened by gangsters.
 
🔸Punjab government orders judicial probe into Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.
 
🔸Eights flights have been diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Dehradun due to bad weather in Delhi.
 
🔸No survivors found at Tara Air plane crash site; 21 bodies retrieved from site.
 
🔸29 killed, 38 missing in Iran building collapse.
 
🔸Pakistan declares high alert against monkeypox.
