100-Word Edit: No Aparajita in BJP State Core Committee

Bhubaneswar MP and BJP’s National Spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi who has been trying to run a parallel organisation within the party by touring the entire state, has failed to find a place in the State Core Committee.

The 15-member State Core Committee includes names like Jay Panda, Pratap Sarangi, Sambit Patra, Manmohan Samal, Manas Mohanty and Surama Padhi apart from Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bishweswar Tudu, Suresh Pujari, Pradipta Naik, KV, Basant Panda and Jual Oram.

However, Aparajita, who was trying to project herself as a de facto leader, was sidelined. Seems the process has begun to clip her wings further.