New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s Letter to Jack

Insight Bureau: After Jack Dorsey stepped down as the CEO of Twitter after 16 years, new CEO of Indian-origin Parag Agrawal wrote a letter to him, expressing gratitude and assuring him to take Twitter culture to the next level.

37-year-old Parag Agrawal is an alumnus of IIT, Bombay. He did his bachelors in engineering in computer science at IIT Bombay. Then he moved to the US for further studies, with his doctorate coming from Stanford University.

Parag Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011 and has served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) since October 2017. At 37, Parag is the Youngest CEO in Top 500 Companies of the World.

Here are the Key Excerpts of his Letter:

➡️ I have seen the ups and downs, the challenges and obstacles, the wins and the mistakes. But then and now, above all else, I see Twitter’s incredible impact, our continued progress, and the exciting opportunities ahead of us.

➡️ Our purpose has never been more important. Our people and our culture are unlike anything in the world. There is no limit to what we can do together.

➡️ We recently updated our strategy to hit ambitious goals, and I believe that strategy to be bold and right. But, our critical challenge is how we work to execute against it and deliver results – that’s how we’ll make Twitter the best it can be for our customers, shareholders, and for each of you. I want you to #LoveWhereYouWork and also love how we work together for the greatest possible impact.

➡️ The World is watching us right now, even more than they have before. Lots of people are going to have lots of different views and opinions about today’s news. It is because they care about Twitter and our future, and it’s a signal that the work we do here matters. Let’s show the world Twitter’s full potential!