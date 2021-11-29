TNI Evening News Headlines – November 29, 2021
Key News Headlines of November 29, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 68 more COVID positive cases & 115 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 50 local contact cases and 18 quarantine cases.
➡️ 221 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1038306.
➡️ Vigilance raids unearth Police Constable Sudarsan Pradhan’s assets worth over Rs 2 Crore in Berhampur.
➡️ Mahanga Double Murder: Odisha Police seek 30-days more to file status report.
➡️ Cyclone Jawad to cross Odisha as very severe cyclonic storm.
➡️ Odisha: Cyclone JAWAD to make landfall between Puri-Berhampur, heavy rains from December 3.
➡️ Odisha BJP boycott all party meeting called by Odisha speaker Surjyo Narayan Patra,
India News
➡️ Bill to repeal farm laws passed in Lok Sabha.
➡️ Number of terrorist attacks & security forces personnel killed in these attacks have come down in 2021 in J&K in comparison between last 2 yrs. 35 personnel have lost their lives till 23 November.
➡️ Vice Admiral Hari Kumar to take over as new Navy Chief on November 30.
➡️ 90% of people in Rajasthan have received first dose of vaccine&almost 50% have received the second dose.
➡️ Parliament proceedings: 12 RS MPs suspended for protests in Monsoon Session.
➡️ Three foreign nationals test positive for COVID-19 in Mathura.
➡️ More than 50, 000 Van Dhan SHGs sanctioned across 27 States/ UTs under Mission Van Dhan.
➡️ RBI imposes Rs 1 crore penalty on Union Bank of India for non-compliance of rules.
➡️ 1st test of the series, at Green Park in Kanpur ends in a draw.
World News
➡️ An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 on the Richter Scale hit Southeast of Honshu, Japan today at 6:10 pm: National Centre for Seismology.
➡️ Japan, Israel bar foreigners as WHO flags global risk from Omicron.
➡️ G7 Ministers set to meet as Omicron spreads around the globe.
➡️ Indian-origin Executive Parag Agrawal appointed new CEO of Twitter as Jack Dorsey steps down.
➡️ Sweden reports 1st case of Omicron variant of COVID.
Comments are closed.