TNI Evening News Headlines – November 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 68 more COVID positive cases & 115 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 50 local contact cases and 18 quarantine cases.

➡️ 221 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1038306.

➡️ Vigilance raids unearth Police Constable Sudarsan Pradhan’s assets worth over Rs 2 Crore in Berhampur.

➡️ Mahanga Double Murder: Odisha Police seek 30-days more to file status report.

➡️ Cyclone Jawad to cross Odisha as very severe cyclonic storm.

➡️ Odisha: Cyclone JAWAD to make landfall between Puri-Berhampur, heavy rains from December 3.

➡️ Odisha BJP boycott all party meeting called by Odisha speaker Surjyo Narayan Patra,

India News

➡️ Bill to repeal farm laws passed in Lok Sabha.

➡️ Number of terrorist attacks & security forces personnel killed in these attacks have come down in 2021 in J&K in comparison between last 2 yrs. 35 personnel have lost their lives till 23 November.

➡️ Vice Admiral Hari Kumar to take over as new Navy Chief on November 30.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 90% of people in Rajasthan have received first dose of vaccine&almost 50% have received the second dose.

➡️ Parliament proceedings: 12 RS MPs suspended for protests in Monsoon Session.

➡️ Three foreign nationals test positive for COVID-19 in Mathura.

➡️ More than 50, 000 Van Dhan SHGs sanctioned across 27 States/ UTs under Mission Van Dhan.

➡️ RBI imposes Rs 1 crore penalty on Union Bank of India for non-compliance of rules.

➡️ 1st test of the series, at Green Park in Kanpur ends in a draw.

World News

➡️ An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 on the Richter Scale hit Southeast of Honshu, Japan today at 6:10 pm: National Centre for Seismology.

➡️ Japan, Israel bar foreigners as WHO flags global risk from Omicron.

➡️ G7 Ministers set to meet as Omicron spreads around the globe.

➡️ Indian-origin Executive Parag Agrawal appointed new CEO of Twitter as Jack Dorsey steps down.

➡️ Sweden reports 1st case of Omicron variant of COVID.