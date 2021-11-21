100-Word Edit: NCB loses Credibility in Aryan Khan Case

The Bombay High Court’s verdict on Aryan Khan bail order, came as a severe indictment of the NCB and Sameer Wankhede who is already under the scanner on extortion charges.

The HC rejected the conspiracy angle in WhatsApp chats, which NCB claimed as the biggest evidence to put Aryan Khan in jail for 25 days after slapping irrelevant charges against him.

The accused were not even subjected to medical tests to determine consumption, observed the court, raising serious questions on NCB’s credibility. Some vested interests damaged NCB’s reputation beyond repair.

The agency would find it tough to regain its lost pride.