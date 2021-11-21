TNI Evening News Headlines – November 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu faces Egg Attack from BJD Members in Kendrapara.

➡️ World Fisheries Day 2021: Balasore District receives “Best Marine District” award in the country.

➡️ BJD to hold protest against cooking gas cylinder price hike on November 22, 23 and 24 in all blocks across the State.

➡️ Swachh Survekshan 2021: Bhubaneswar improves its ranking to 144 in the Swachh Survekshan Ranking -2021 from 274 in 2019, Rourkela only City in Odisha to get One Star rating.

India News

➡️ Schools shut in Delhi due to ‘very poor’ air quality.

➡️ Rajasthan Cabinet expanded: 15 Ministers sworn in.

➡️ Chemicals of Bombs used in Pulwama Attack were sourced via Amazon: CAIT.

➡️ Union Cabinet likely to approve bills for withdrawal of three farm laws in its meeting on Wednesday: Sources.

➡️ IAF to start upgrading Rafale fighter fleet from January 2022.

➡️ A 76 ft tall National Flag at 15000 ft constructed by Indian Army and Flag Foundation of India, hoisted overlooking the Hanle Valley in Ladakh.

➡️ Farmers to march to Parliament on November 29 to observe one year of anti-farm law agitation: Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

➡️ Vinod Tawde Appointed As BJP National General Secretary.

➡️ Actor Junior NTR appeals to politicians to stop indulging in personal attacks. Earlier Some of the attacking statements were made targeting former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s wife.

World News

➡️ Missing Chinese Tennis Star appears at Tournament amid Global Outcry.

➡️ Taliban to start paying overdue salaries of Afghan Government workers.

➡️ Prominent Afghan doctor kidnapped, killed in northern city.

➡️ International Cricket Council appoints Geoff Allardice as CEO.