TNI Morning News Headlines – November 22, 2021

Key News Headlines of November 22, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal's wife Lt Nitika Kaul Doundiyal and his mother receive his posthumous Shaurya Chakra.
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 171 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 98 quarantine and 73 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 76 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ BJD launches protest against cooking gas price hike; several workers stage demonstration outside block offices and IOCL offices.

➡️ 6 Juveniles flee observation home in Berhampur by breaking the windowpane of their room.

➡️ BJP workers picked up by Police ahead of CM Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Phulbani today.

➡️ ICDS Supervisor of Sinapali block in Nuapada District, Harshamani Dei arrested by police for accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 for appointment.

India News

➡️ India reports 8,488 new cases (lowest in 538 days), 12,510 recoveries & 249 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active cases stand at 1,18,443 – lowest in 534 days (account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.34% – lowest since March 2020).

➡️ A total of 63,16,49,378 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 20th November 2021. Of these, 10,74,099 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ IAF Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman to be awarded Vir Chakra today.

➡️ Grenade attack near Army camp in Pathankot, probe underway.

➡️ 24 dead, around 5 lakh hectares of agricultural crops destroyed in Karnataka Rain.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind presents Gallantry Awards at Defence Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

➡️ Rupee slips 5 paise to 74.35 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex drops 251.51 pts to 59,384.50 in opening session; Nifty declines 62.85 pts to 17,701.95.

➡️ India win T20I Series vs New Zealand 3-0.

World News

➡️ North Korea calls for ‘Glorification’ of Kim Jong-Un’s Era.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 257.5 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.15 million.

➡️ Australia relaxes travel rules for students, workers

➡️ 15 dead in Myanmar pagoda drowning.

➡️ Biden declares intent to run in 2024, cools Kamala prospects.

➡️ France says 5th COVID-19 wave hitting at ‘lightning’ speed.

