TNI Morning News Headlines – November 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 171 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 98 quarantine and 73 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 76 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ BJD launches protest against cooking gas price hike; several workers stage demonstration outside block offices and IOCL offices.

➡️ 6 Juveniles flee observation home in Berhampur by breaking the windowpane of their room.

➡️ BJP workers picked up by Police ahead of CM Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Phulbani today.

➡️ ICDS Supervisor of Sinapali block in Nuapada District, Harshamani Dei arrested by police for accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 for appointment.

India News

➡️ India reports 8,488 new cases (lowest in 538 days), 12,510 recoveries & 249 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active cases stand at 1,18,443 – lowest in 534 days (account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.34% – lowest since March 2020).

➡️ A total of 63,16,49,378 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 20th November 2021. Of these, 10,74,099 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ IAF Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman to be awarded Vir Chakra today.

➡️ Grenade attack near Army camp in Pathankot, probe underway.

➡️ 24 dead, around 5 lakh hectares of agricultural crops destroyed in Karnataka Rain.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind presents Gallantry Awards at Defence Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

➡️ Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal’s wife Lt Nitika Kaul Doundiyal and his mother receive his posthumous Shaurya Chakra.

➡️ Rupee slips 5 paise to 74.35 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex drops 251.51 pts to 59,384.50 in opening session; Nifty declines 62.85 pts to 17,701.95.

➡️ India win T20I Series vs New Zealand 3-0.

World News

➡️ North Korea calls for ‘Glorification’ of Kim Jong-Un’s Era.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 257.5 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.15 million.

➡️ Australia relaxes travel rules for students, workers

➡️ 15 dead in Myanmar pagoda drowning.

➡️ Biden declares intent to run in 2024, cools Kamala prospects.

➡️ France says 5th COVID-19 wave hitting at ‘lightning’ speed.