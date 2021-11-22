TNI Morning News Headlines – November 22, 2021
Key News Headlines of November 22, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 171 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 98 quarantine and 73 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reported 76 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ BJD launches protest against cooking gas price hike; several workers stage demonstration outside block offices and IOCL offices.
➡️ 6 Juveniles flee observation home in Berhampur by breaking the windowpane of their room.
➡️ BJP workers picked up by Police ahead of CM Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Phulbani today.
➡️ ICDS Supervisor of Sinapali block in Nuapada District, Harshamani Dei arrested by police for accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 for appointment.
India News
➡️ India reports 8,488 new cases (lowest in 538 days), 12,510 recoveries & 249 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Active cases stand at 1,18,443 – lowest in 534 days (account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.34% – lowest since March 2020).
➡️ A total of 63,16,49,378 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 20th November 2021. Of these, 10,74,099 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.
➡️ IAF Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman to be awarded Vir Chakra today.
➡️ Grenade attack near Army camp in Pathankot, probe underway.
➡️ 24 dead, around 5 lakh hectares of agricultural crops destroyed in Karnataka Rain.
➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind presents Gallantry Awards at Defence Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
➡️ Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal’s wife Lt Nitika Kaul Doundiyal and his mother receive his posthumous Shaurya Chakra.
➡️ Rupee slips 5 paise to 74.35 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Sensex drops 251.51 pts to 59,384.50 in opening session; Nifty declines 62.85 pts to 17,701.95.
➡️ India win T20I Series vs New Zealand 3-0.
World News
➡️ North Korea calls for ‘Glorification’ of Kim Jong-Un’s Era.
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 257.5 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.15 million.
➡️ Australia relaxes travel rules for students, workers
➡️ 15 dead in Myanmar pagoda drowning.
➡️ Biden declares intent to run in 2024, cools Kamala prospects.
➡️ France says 5th COVID-19 wave hitting at ‘lightning’ speed.
