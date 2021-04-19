Lockdown in Delhi: Know What’s Allowed & What’s Not

TNI Bureau: Amidst worsening Covid-19 situation in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced complete lockdown in the national capital from Monday night.

The restrictions will remain in place till next Monday morning (April 26).

The decision came as Delhi reported 25,462 new coronavirus cases and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours.

What’s allowed and what’s not:

➡️ Essential services will operate.

➡️ Home deliveries will be allowed.

➡️ Medical services will remain open.

➡️ Religious places will remain open; no visitors will be allowed.

➡️ Banks, Insurance office, ATM, SEBI/Stock related offices will remain open.

➡️ No restriction on people traveling to railway stations, airport.

➡️ Electric and print media will be allowed on production of valid I Card.

➡️ All private medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, pharmaceutical lab employees, medical equipment suppliers will be allowed on production of valid I Card.

➡️ Malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums will remain closed.

➡️ The restaurants will not be allowed dine-in facility, only take-aways allowed.

➡️ Curfew pass for marriages will be mandatory. Only 50 people will be allowed.

➡️ Cinema halls will operate with 30% capacity during weekdays and will remain closed on the weekends.

➡️ Enforcement of COVID norms will be strictly implemented in public places.

➡️ All private and government offices have been asked to work remotely.

➡️ Persons going for the Covid-19 test or vaccination will be allowed.