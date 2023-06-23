100-Word Edit: Nadda’s Attack on Governance in Odisha

It all started with Dharmendra Pradhan’s soft attack followed by Aparajita Sarangi’s scathing attack while others joined in. BJP’s National President JP Nadda followed this pattern while attacking the governance model in Odisha, accusing “some officials” of hijacking the government.

Nadda targeted Naveen Patnaik directly and claimed that even BJD MLAs, MPs and leaders remain helpless. “The administration has been outsourced and the government is running on lease”, was the most aggressive statement of Nadda.

Nadda definitely raised the battle pitch. He targeted the ruling party using all his force. Can BJP continue with the momentum? Let’s wait and watch.