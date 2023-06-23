TNI Evening News Headlines – June 23, 2023

➡️Jayanti Behera, Ex DSWO, Bhadrak arrested by Odisha Vigilance and is being forwarded to the Special Vigilance Court in DA Case.
➡️Nandankanan Zoo to get World class facilities soon.
➡️Monsoon covers entire Odisha: IMD.
➡️Adapa Darshan begins from today at Gundicha Temple.
➡️BJP President J P Nadda in Bhawanipatna; accused Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for giving all administrative power to bureaucrats.
➡️Prasanta Rout, Additional Sub Collector, Nabarangpur in vigilance net; cash worth over Rs 3.02 Crores recovered.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Heliopolis War Cemetry in Cairo to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the First World War in Egypt. PM Modi will be on a two-day State visit to Egypt starting June 24.
➡️Thousands affected as flood water submerges several villages in Assam.
➡️Bihar: 17 opposition parties decide to fight 2024 polls together, next meeting will tentatively be held on July 12, 2023 in Shimla.
➡️One World Trade Center Building in Lower Manhattan, New York City, lit up in tricolour to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
➡️US to train and fly Indian Astronauts to International Space Station in 2024.
