100-Word Edit: Mosquito Menace in Bhubaneswar

People of Bhubaneswar are having a tough time to deal with the mosquito menace with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) lacking manpower and resources to deal with the situation.

Following the footsteps of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), BMC has now decided to use the drone services to identify the source of mosquitoes and then control their growth.

Inaccessible areas, narrow lanes and abandoned spaces will be targeted by the drones to spray chemicals, which may come as a game-changer in Bhubaneswar’s fight against the mosquitoes.

The BMC has also decided to increase the mosquito smog vehicles to handle the crisis.