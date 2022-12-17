Workshop on “Film Making” begins at FM Varsity

An eleven-day workshop on “Film Making” organized by the PG Department of Journalism and Mass Communication (J&MC), Fakir Mohan University, in collaboration with UNICEF began at FMU’s new campus Nuapadhi, Balasore, on Monday. The workshop will run till 22nd December.



The workshop is intended to take participants through the workflows of camera production, script writing, acting, editing, lighting, sound recording, post production etc. and help the students upgrade their film making skills and techniques.



Bhubaneswar based three young experts from different angle in film making, Script Writer Manas Padhiary, independent film maker Arjun Samanta Roy and Cinematographer Mohit Tripathy have joined in this workshop as resource persons. They will train the students details of film making during the workshop period.



The inaugural session was held at Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) of the University. Head of the J&MC Dept. Dr Bharati Bala Patnaik welcomed the guests, delivered the introductory speech and discussed briefly about the subject of the workshop.



Dr Bharati Bala Patnaik said, “Film makers are making films to document indigenous culture, life style and social change of the people. Now, short films and documentaries are very famous medium for raising voice and to aware the people for change of their behaviour.”



During these workshop period, three short films with social and soft issue base films will be made. The subjects are routine immunization, new born care and home base care for new born child, informed Dr Patnaik.



Attending the inaugural session, Vice Chancellor, Prof Santosh Kumar Tripathy expressed his happiness and motivated the students to participate and learn minutely every aspect of film making process including scriptwriting, acting, photography and editing. So that the objective of conducting this kind of workshop will be obviously successful, he added.



Chairman, PG Council, Prof Munesh Chandra Adhikary and Registrar Kukumina Das also graced the occasion and congratulated all the faculty members and students of the department for taking such an initiative. Prof Adhikary said, film making workshop is a new flavour added to the taste of Fakir Mohan University. He wished all the success of the workshop.



At the end of the inaugural session, faculty member Dr Ashes Kumar Nayak gave vote of thanks. Other Faculty members Dr Smiti Padhi and Moti Pangkam were present in the workshop and encouraged the student participants. The workshop was also attended by all the PG students, M. Phil and PhD scholars of the department.