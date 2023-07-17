100-Word Edit: Modi vs United Opposition

Let’s not conclude that BJP is serious about rebuilding the NDA in the run up to 2024 elections. The entire exercise is to end the Opposition Unity that has threatened to stop the victory march of Narendra Modi in national politics.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

BJP is not only working on a mission to garner the support of smaller parties, but also making all efforts to split the bigger ones. Modi is not leaving any scope for complacency in this big battle.

The anti-Modi forces are uniting against Modi as they understand that their existence will be under threat if he wins another term.