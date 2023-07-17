TNI Morning News Headlines – July 17, 2023

➡️ Ganjam: Digapahandi police arrests a youth for running clinics by introducing himself as an AIIMS Doctor.
➡️ Puri Srimandir to remain out of bounds for devotees for 4 hours from 2 pm to 6 pm on the occasion of Chitalagi Amavasya on Monday.
➡️ Unit 2 Market Building closed for indefinite period following dispute between makeshift and permanent vendors.
➡️ A minor rise in the water level of river Yamuna in Delhi. Water level was recorded at 205.50 meters at 8 am.
➡️ Vande Bharat Express from Bhopal to Delhi catches fire this morning at Kurwai Kethora railway station in Madhya Pradesh. No casualties reported.
➡️ 23 political parties to take part in opposition meet in Bengaluru on Monday.
➡️ BSF shoots down drones from the farming field adjacent to Hasimpura village in Punjab.
Related Posts
➡️ Around 1 lakh affected as flood situation in Assam remains grim.
➡️ Kanwariyas gather in large numbers at several Shiva temples across India on the occasion of Somvati Amawasya and second Somwar (Monday) of Sawan.
➡️ Equity benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty touch record high levels in early trade.
➡️ Rupee rises 6 paise to 82.11 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Australian batter Ellyse Perry completes 6,000 international runs.
➡️ US President Biden picks Indian American business leader Shamina Singh to serve on President’s Export Council.
➡️ Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in 5 sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy.
Comments are closed.