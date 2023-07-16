TNI Sunday News Headlines – July 16, 2023

📌 IMD predicts more rain for Odisha, ‘yellow warning’ has been issued for the next 3 days.

📌 BJP stages dharna and takes out rally, opposing 5T secretary VK Pandian’s visit to Rairakhol & Deogarh.

📌 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited Sambalpur district and reviewed various developmental projects. He also visited the Santkabi Bhima Bhoi Smruti Pitha and Prapti Pitha as well as Maa Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur.

📌 During his visit to Deogarh District, 5T Secretary VK Pandian said that development of Eco-Tourism and Tourist Amenities around Pradhanpat Waterfall will be taken up soon.

📌 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved all the +2 and degree colleges in Deogarh district to be taken under 5T Transformation.

📌 The New District HQ Hospital in Deogarh is being built at a cost of Rs 115 crores and will be ready by October 2023, says 5T Secretary VK Pandian.

📌 Two kanwariyas swept away while taking a holy dip in Devi River at Ketakeswar ghat in Alipingal in Jagatsinghpur district. One was rescued while other one is still missing.

📌 A four-year-old girl died after being run over by van selling vegetables in Gajapati.

📌 A 21-year-old youth falls to death in open drain in Cuttack.

📌 64 MLAs in Odisha have criminal cases, most number of MLAs are from the ruling BJD: ADR report.

📌 10 persons detained by Cyber and Talasari Marine Police while trying to strike a deal for the question paper of CGL exam of Staff Selection Commission at a hotel in Digha.

📌 Under the influence of yesterday’s cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal & Jharkhand: IMD.

📌 Suspended Congress MLA Md. Moquim remains defiant, says he would contest as an Independent if party denies him a ticket in 2024.

📌 Odisha records cumulative rainfall of 285.1 mm from June 1 to July 16 which is 23 percent less than the normal value of 370.9 mm: IMD.

📌 Outrage among the students as Exam was ‘postponed’ for 5T secretary’s programme in Sambalpur.

📌 Tomatoes will be sold at Rs 80 per kg from today across country, says Union Government.

📌 A minor girl has been detained for doing stunts on bike on Ganga Path/Marine drive in Patna. She is known as ‘Hunter Girl’ on Instagram. Patna police also imposed Rs 30,000 fine under the Motor Vehicle Act and also cancelled the registration of the bike for one year.

📌 After Congress announced that they will oppose the Central government ordinance on Delhi, AAP has decided to attend the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 18-19. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will attend the meet.

📌 Bengal panchayat poll violence: 2 more deaths reported on Sunday. They were identified as CPI-M activist Rintu Sheikh and BJP worker Buran Murmu.

📌 Vasundhara Raje government started a fast track court while the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government worked towards releasing the terrorists, claimed BJP’s National President JP Nadda in Rajasthan.

📌 Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) returns to the NDA fold. SBSP President Om Prakash Rajbhar expressed hope that OBC community will stand with the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

📌 Pasupati Kumar Paras and Chirag Paswan continue to fight over the legacy of Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan. Both want to contest from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections.

📌 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will attend the meeting of opposition leaders to be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

📌 India gifted 84 vehicles, including 34 ambulances and 50 school buses, to various organisations across in Nepal.

📌 Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan help Bangladesh clinch first-ever ODI victory over India in Women’s Cricket. Bangladesh Women beat Indian Women by 40 runs in the first ODI in Dhaka.

📌 Maharashtra: Tea party organized on eve of Monsoon Session of Legislative Assembly. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar attend the party.

📌 Buddhist Monks join ‘Peace Walk’ in Ladakh, laud PM Modi’s call for peace in the world, development of Buddhist places in India.

📌 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10,000 as financial help to every flood-affected family.

📌 All Govt., Govt. Aided & Private recognised schools in the affected Districts of DoE – East, North East, North West-A, North, Central & South East-will remain closed for students on 17th & 18th July, announces Delhi Government.

📌 The 150-year-old Mari Mata Temple in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar, has been demolished by the authorities.