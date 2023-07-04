100-Word Edit: ‘Mission Ganjam’ with Manas Mangaraj at Helm

By Sagar Satapathy
Manas Mangaraj Ganjam Odisha

From a journalist to a soft spoken, loyal politician, Rajya Sabha MP Manas Mangaraj has emerged as a silent troubleshooter in the power corridor of BJD.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: Political Earthquake in Odisha

100-Word Edit: Nadda’s Attack on Governance in Odisha

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

By assigning him with Ganjam district, a political hotbed in Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has given a clear message that he is not taking any chance in his home turf despite holding the edge.

It’s is expected that Manas Mangaraj will use his experience and expertise to quell the dissent in some key assembly constituencies including Gopalpur, Chhatrapur, Chikiti, Digapahandi, Kabisuryanagar and help BJD make the right choice in the larger interest of the party.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.