100-Word Edit: ‘Mission Ganjam’ with Manas Mangaraj at Helm

From a journalist to a soft spoken, loyal politician, Rajya Sabha MP Manas Mangaraj has emerged as a silent troubleshooter in the power corridor of BJD.

By assigning him with Ganjam district, a political hotbed in Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has given a clear message that he is not taking any chance in his home turf despite holding the edge.

It’s is expected that Manas Mangaraj will use his experience and expertise to quell the dissent in some key assembly constituencies including Gopalpur, Chhatrapur, Chikiti, Digapahandi, Kabisuryanagar and help BJD make the right choice in the larger interest of the party.