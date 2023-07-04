5T Secretary visits Subarnapur District to Review Developmental Projects

Subarnapur, TNI Bureau: Earlier in the day, Shri V.K. Pandian, Secretary of 5T, visited Subarnapur District to assess the progress of various developmental initiatives and address public grievances, as directed by Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik. Accompanied by Shri R. Vineel Krishna, Special Secretary to the CM, IG Deepak Kumar, Collector, Bimalendu Ray, SP, and other senior district officials, Secretary Pandian undertook a comprehensive tour of the district.

