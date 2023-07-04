5T Secretary visits Subarnapur District to Review Developmental Projects

Subarnapur, TNI Bureau: Earlier in the day, Shri V.K. Pandian, Secretary of 5T, visited Subarnapur District to assess the progress of various developmental initiatives and address public grievances, as directed by Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik. Accompanied by Shri R. Vineel Krishna, Special Secretary to the CM, IG Deepak Kumar, Collector, Bimalendu Ray, SP, and other senior district officials, Secretary Pandian undertook a comprehensive tour of the district.
- The visit commenced at Patali Shree Khetra in Kotsamlei of Birmaharajpur, where Shri Pandian offered prayers and engaged with temple committee members.
- Discussions were held regarding further development plans and the provision of enhanced pilgrim facilities at the temple.
- The district administration was directed to prepare a detailed project report for the comprehensive development of the area.
- Secretary Pandian interacted with the public in Ullunda and addressed their grievances.
- Emphasis was placed on the timely redressal of the citizens’ grievances and the government’s commitment to their well-being.
- The Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation Project, estimated at Rs 270 crores, was visited next.
- The project aims to irrigate 10,221 hectares of land and is expected to be completed by September 2023.
- Secretary Pandian expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress and recognized its role in boosting agricultural development.
- A visit to Papakshya Ghat in Binka Block involved engagement with stakeholders and discussions about the need for a detailed project report to enhance visitor facilities.
- The Mega Pipe Water Supply Project at Baunsuni, with a budget of Rs 417 crores, was inspected, and the progress of the project was reviewed.
- The project aims to provide water supply to more than 60 Gram Panchayats, with the first phase set to start in December 2023 for 25 GPs in Dungurupalli.
- The development of the Samadhi Pitha of Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi in Khaliapali was emphasized during the visit.
- Secretary Pandian offered prayers at the Sunya Mandir, interacted with Sadhus and local residents, and discussed the preparation of a master plan for development.
- Interactions with students and teachers took place at Gangadhar Meher High School Sagarpali and Mukundpur Ashram School.
- Secretary Pandian encouraged the students to pursue their aspirations and highlighted the government’s commitment to transforming education.
- Grievances raised by the local populace were listened to and assurances of prompt redressal were given during the visit to Sahala.
- Mission Shakti members, office bearers, and staff were met and interacted with in Sonepur.
- Secretary Pandian addressed college students and announced the approval of Rs. 13.25 crore for the transformation of degree colleges and higher secondary schools in Subarnapur District.
- A detailed presentation was given on the proposed Instream Storage Structures at Khairmal and Godhaneswar, with estimated costs of Rs 925.59 crores and Rs 1021.81 crores respectively, at Rameswar Ghat.
Comments are closed.