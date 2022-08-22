100-Word Edit: Mayor Sulochana on Mission Mode

By Sagarika Satapathy
Mayor Sulochana on Mission Mode
149

Ever since she assumed charge as the Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), former Journalist Sulochana Das has been working on mission mode to reach out to the people and listen to their grievances.

Keeping political aspects aside, Sulochana has set her focus on sanitation, hygiene and cleanliness. She is actively enforcing and monitoring these activities to change the face of BMC.

Being from a Journalism background, Sulochana is accessible to all. That holds the key to public outreach. Bringing reforms in Bhubaneswar, is no easy task. But, if she gets people’s support, it won’t be too difficult for her.

