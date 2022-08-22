Lady Software Engineer Sweta Suicide Case: Boyfriend under Scanner

Insight Bureau: Two days after lady software engineer, Sweta Utkal Kumari, died by suicide in an apartment at Shailashree Vihar in Bhubaneswar, it is being alleged that she ended her life after being blackmailed by her boyfriend.

Her brother today alleged that her boyfriend Soumyajeet Mohapatra was threatening her to make photos of their intimate moments viral, for which she took the extreme step. The name of Soumyajeet was also mentioned in a diary seized by the police from Sweta’s rented house.

Software Engineer Sweta Utkal Kumari, a Technology Analyst with a leading Software Firm in Bhubaneswar, had died by suicide. Her boyfriend Soumyajeet Mohapatra is under the scanner. #TNI #Insight pic.twitter.com/sbTIXSnM8F — The News Insight (TNI) (@TNITweet) August 22, 2022

Sweta’s family members levelled allegations against Soumyajeet saying that though they had visited Soumya’s house twice to fix their wedding, his family demanded Rs 30 lakh bribe and misbehaved with them.

Sweta hailed from Bhadrak and was working as a Technology Analyst with Infosys for the last one year.

As per the latest information, Soumyajeet who hails from Sambalpur, will be questioned by the police soon.