100-Word Edit: Mamata announces ‘Mission 2024’ Plan

In a bid to replace the Congress as the main Opposition Party at the national level, Mamata Banerjee has been touring the country with ‘Mission 2024’ as the main agenda.

Mamata made her intention clear after meeting Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. “Congress is not in a position to fight the BJP and UPA does not exist anymore,” she declared.

Mamata nurses Prime Ministerial ambitions and Prashant Kishor is working 24/7 to achieve that goal. Political Stalwarts like Sushmita Deb, Kirti Azad, Luizhino Falerio and Mukul Sangma have already dumped the Congress to join the TMC. The exodus continues unabated.