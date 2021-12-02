TNI Morning News Headlines – December 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 252 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 148 quarantine and 104 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 113 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ OSAP Constable from Sundargarh missing for the last 3 days found hanging in a forest near Koraput NH.

➡️ BJD MLAs stage dharna in front of Gandhi statue on premises of #Odisha Assembly protesting rise in LPG prices.

➡️ Cyclone Update: Low pressure over Andaman sea becomes Well Marked; IMD predicts Cyclonic storm in 24 Hours.

➡️ Winter Session of Odisha Assembly: House adjourns till 4.00 pm following ruckus by oppositions.

India News

➡️ India reports 6,990 new cases, 190 deaths & 10,116 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 1,00,543: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

➡️ A total 1,23,25,02,767 crore vaccine doses administered so far.

➡️ Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a review meeting with States on the Omicron variant of COVID19 today.

➡️ Winter session of Parliament: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm after Congress, DMK and National Conference stage walkout.

➡️ Railways cancels 95 trains in view of Cyclone Jawad.

➡️ Congress MP Rahul Gandhi joins the Opposition leaders’ protest against the suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha.

➡️ 6 passengers from “At-Risk” Countries admitted to Delhi Hospital.

➡️ SII seeks approval for Covishield vaccine as booster dose amid Omicron variant concerns.

➡️ Anju Bobby George Gets World Athletics’ woman of the year Award.

World News

➡️ WHO confirms Omicron Covid-19 variant in 23 countries; reaching from US to South Korea.

➡️ Omicron variant possibly in India already, matter of time before it is detected: Top ICMR scientist.

➡️ US announces first Omicron case in traveler returning from South Africa.

➡️ 4 passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing.

➡️ Canada bans entry from more countries as Omicron cases detected.