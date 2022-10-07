100-Word Edit: ‘Maa’ joins ‘Son’ in a Difficult Yatra

Whether it will help the Congress to get votes or not, remains debatable. But, it’s true that Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is getting the attention it deserves.

Despite illness, Sonia Gandhi joined Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Padyatra which is currently passing through Karnataka. It was symbolic walk of just 1 km, but turned out to be a big moral booster for his son, who is going through the most crucial phase of his political career.

Rahul Gandhi, unfazed by the latest turn of events as well as trolling and criticism, is walking everyday. His journey continues although results remain uncertain.