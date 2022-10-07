Sensex down, Nifty above 17,200 in early trade

The S&P BSE Sensex was down 245.94 points (0.42 per cent) at 57,976.16 and the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,258.20, down 73.60 points (0.42 per cent).

By Akankhya Mahapatra
BSE Sensex 2
143

TNI Bureau: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened lower on Friday and slipped over 0.4 per cent in the early trade weighed by banking stocks amid weak global cues.

Related Posts

Dussehra Crowd perform Puja at Heritage Madrasa in Bidar; 4…

Odisha-Mo Parivar to expand Help Desk Activities

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The S&P BSE Sensex was down 245.94 points (0.42 per cent) at 57,976.16 and the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,258.20, down 73.60 points (0.42 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ITC were the top laggards.

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.