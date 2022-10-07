Sensex down, Nifty above 17,200 in early trade

TNI Bureau: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened lower on Friday and slipped over 0.4 per cent in the early trade weighed by banking stocks amid weak global cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex was down 245.94 points (0.42 per cent) at 57,976.16 and the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,258.20, down 73.60 points (0.42 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ITC were the top laggards.