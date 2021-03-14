100-Word Edit: Lockdown or Not? Buck stops with us!

By Sagar Satapathy
Naveen Patnaik Covid-19 Lockdown
Although there has been a significant drop in Covid-19 cases across the country, including Odisha, there is no scope for complacency. The rising number of cases in many other States, has raised concerns in Odisha too.

As CM Naveen Patnaik stated, it’s very important for us to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines to prevent another lockdown. Any lockdown will be a disaster for our growth and development.

People are gradually becoming complacent and not wearing masks while social distancing norms go for a toss. Buck stops with us. Our action will decide if there will be a lockdown or not.

