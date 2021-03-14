Shubhapallaba launches Odia Book ‘Shankhanada’

TNI Bureau: The first book of Shubhapallaba Publication, ‘Shankhanada’ written by Pramod Kumar Panda has been inaugurated on the occasion of Mahashivaratri and Classical Odia Language day on Thursday in the presence of some famous Odia personalities like Author Storyteller Dr. Sulagna Mohanty, media personalities like Itishree Nayak, Saumya Parida, Mayuresh Dash and poet Dr. Trupti Ranjan Das.

Tapas Ranjan, the editor of Shubhapallaba introduced all the guests and hosted the meeting. Sangram Keshari Senapati, the founder of Shubhapallaba co-ordinated the meeting. Sambeet Das, the graphic designer of this book has shared the concept of the art and the meaning of all placed colors.

Other guests like Binay Mohapatra, Dr. Rashmi Ranjan Sahoo, Sai Prakash, Dr. Akshaya Gochhayat, Bimalendu Sarangi, RJS Prasad, Sambit Dalai, Manas Ranjan Dash, Samita Sahoo, Manas Panda, Manasi Pujari, Rishi S, Pragyan Mohapatra, Sudeep Rohan, Deepankar Panda, Sonali Sahu, Jyotsna Jena, Chandrakanti Pradhan, Shantanu Kumar, Manjula Samal were also present in this meeting.

Shankhanda is a 160 paged story-collection book by Pramod Panda which is the 2nd book of the author after his 1st book in 1977. This book is now available on Shubhapallaba Store and Amazon India for the readers.