TNI Evening News Headlines – March 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ 91 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 335660.

➡️ Odisha CM appeals people to remain alert and strictly follow COVID 19 guidelines to avoid a lockdown like situation.

➡️ Post mortem report of skeleton found on premises of Janla police outpost mentions no injury mark and the skeleton belongs to a 45-year-old woman.

➡️ Fire breaks out at Barunei hill forest in Khordha district; Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot.

➡️ 2008 Bhubaneswar music director Sumanta Kumar Mohanty murder case; accused held after 13 years.

➡️ 20 injured as bus overturns on NH-16 near Soro in Balasore District.

➡️ A Naga Sadhu Vaishnav Puri was hospitalised after allegedly being assaulted by the personnel of Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) in Puri.

India News

➡️ Maharashtra reports 16,620 new COVID-19 cases, 8,861 discharges, and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Maharashtra: Latur district administration imposes night curfew between 8 pm and 5 am in the district.

➡️ Mamata Banerjee Nandigram ‘attack’: Election Commission suspends Purba Medinipur SP Pravin Prakash

➡️ After 8 Years, Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) returns to Nitish Kumar’s JDU fold.

➡️ Farmers’ protest may continue till December: Rakesh Tikait.

➡️ Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Kharagpur, West Bengal.

➡️ Former Puducherry Minister P Kannan joins BJP along with his son.

➡️ Google CEO Sundar Pichai unveils new efforts to reskill Millions of Job seekers.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bhavani Devi from Tamil Nadu became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics.

World News

➡️ Car bomb near a police station in Afghanistan’s western Herat province kills several.

➡️ Brazil reported 2,216 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours; suffers worst run of daily deaths since coronavirus pandemic began.

➡️ UAE demands $1 Billion back from Pakistan, last date is on Friday.

➡️ G7 Nations demand China to end “oppression” against democratic activists.