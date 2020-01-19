English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

100-Word Edit: Let’s stand with Kashmiri Pandits

By TNI Bureau
PC: @chandansadhu
Today is the 30th anniversary of the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. Hundreds of Kashmiri Hindus were brutally murdered, their homes were destroyed, they were driven out of their land.

Kashmiri Pandits were made refugees in their homeland. “Leave, Die, or Convert” were the slogans chanted by blood-thirsty mob, as per the eye-witnesses.

Pakistan-based terrorists, separatists & fanatics were behind that genocide in Kashmir on January 19, 1990 when the Pandits were forced to leave the valley.

As #HumWapasAayenge trends on Twitter today, let’s express our solidarity with them in their bid to return to their motherland.

