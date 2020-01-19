44 Divyang Children from Odisha to fly high on January 22

TNI Bureau: 44 Divyang Children from #Odisha will get a chance to fly aboard a special flight from Bhubaneswar on 22nd January, 2020, as tweeted by Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Joint efforts of AAI, Civil Aviation Ministry, Air India, Alliance Air, Odisha Govt, Dr. Sruti Mohapatra of Swabhiman Odisha & Jt. Secretary of Civil Aviation Ministry, Mrs. Usha Padhee have made it a reality.

While AAI officials waved all charges, Odisha Govt too extended full support to the cause. Dr. Sruti Mohapatra of Swabhiman Odisha, who has been working for the rights of Divyang children, is the person behind this move. She made consistent efforts.

“Grateful to CMD @airindiain & CEO Alliance Air for generous acceptance of the request. @AAI_Official extended its nicety by waiving all charges. Thanks to Govt of Odisha for proactive support. Hats off to @sruti_mohapatra for continuous persuasion. I feel humbled to be a happy part,” tweets Usha Padhee.