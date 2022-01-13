100-Word Edit: Let’s not lower our Guard

Omicron may be mild and less severe, but treating it aa a Flu, could turn fatal. There is no scope to lower our guard even if hospitalisation is low in India as on today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While USA reported 908,816 new Covid cases, hospitalisation cases in the country have gone up to 150,119 – highest since the pandemic began. And, a whopping number of 25,170 patients are in the ICU. That’s very alarming.

There is no let up in Covid death cases in USA with 2655 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. Keeping the US situation in mind, let’s exercise caution.