Corona enters BMC office: 22 Employees test Covid-19 Positive

Insight Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has restricted the entry of general public to the office premises after 22 of its employees tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday.

Reportedly, the staff had undergone RT-PCR test. Of the samples tested yesterday, 22 were found Covid positive. All other employees of BMC will undergo Covid test today.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khordha reported 3,188 positive cases in the last 24 hours while Bhubaneswar reported 803 more COVID positive cases including 755 local contact cases and 48 quarantine cases yesterday.