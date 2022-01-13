OPSC aspirants urge Odisha CM to postpone Civil Services Exams (Main)

Insight Bureau: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) aspirants preparing for the civil services examinations (Main) have urged the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to postpone the exams in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation across the State.

It is pertinent to mention here that the main written examinations of the Odisha Civil Services 2020 are scheduled from January 20, 2022 to February 8, 2022.

Earlier on Wednesday, OPSC released the Odisha Civil Service Main exam 2020 admit card on its official website – https://www.opsc.gov.in/.

As per the aspirants, the majority of the candidates travel to the cities to take the exams. Travelling amid third wave of corona amid Omicron scare will put their lives at risk.

Below are some of the requests of the candidates who are urging the State Govt to postpone the scheduled OPSC mains exams.

If someone get tested COVID positive or belongs to containment zone,how can he/she able to appear any competitive exam about to held between 15 days.Please postpone all the exam to be scheduled between Jan 30 2022.@Naveen_Odisha @CMO_Odisha @HFWOdisha — Satya pragyan nayak (@satya_pragyan) January 12, 2022

Respected dignitaries,

The time oe really not conducive to aapper the opsc mains. Fear, panic and anxiety of covid will not let us to sit finger crossed. Then how 20 days of exam can be appeared by aspirants? @satyajitips88 @CMO_Odisha #postpone_opsc_mains — L sahoo (@lpriyasahoo788) January 13, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Covid cases have crossed 10k mark in Odisha and many students appearing for the exam are themselves positive and some are stuck in containment zones too. So kindly postpone it keeping in view the safety of students and their families.#postpone_opsc_mains @CMO_Odisha@SRC_Odisha — Anusha Mohanty (@anusha_mohanty) January 13, 2022

Many candidates are covid positive and others will eventually get positive. The COVID +ve candidates are unable to study for the exam because of high medication. Please understand our problem and get the exam postponed till Feb end. #postpone_opsc_mains @CMO_Odisha @SRC_Odisha — Ankita Mohanty (@AnkiMo1234) January 13, 2022

Sir,it's not about postponing exam for silly reasons, because we really are in a dark state for appearing 20 days long exam.I request you Sir to adress our matter and to postpone it. #postpone_opsc_mains @satyajitips88@CMO_Odisha@SRC_Odisha@DHE_Odisha@MoSarkar5T — Debadutta Mohanty (@Devmohanty23) January 12, 2022

#postpone_opsc_mains @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha @MoSarkar5T @gapg_dept @SecyChief Multiple interviews scheduled by Opsc in jan mid postponed.Ossc one day exam scheduled on Jan 17 whose admit card was released is postponed. Is future OAS life so cheap.Don't play with life& career pic.twitter.com/8oIbCfpyvp — BHAVESH MISHRA (@BHAVESH55578000) January 12, 2022