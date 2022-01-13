OPSC aspirants urge Odisha CM to postpone Civil Services Exams (Main)

It is pertinent to mention here that the main written examinations of the Odisha Civil Services 2020 are scheduled from January 20, 2022 to February 8, 2022.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) aspirants preparing for the civil services examinations (Main) have urged the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to postpone the exams in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation across the State.

Earlier on Wednesday, OPSC released the Odisha Civil Service Main exam 2020 admit card on its official website – https://www.opsc.gov.in/.

As per the aspirants, the majority of the candidates travel to the cities to take the exams. Travelling amid third wave of corona amid Omicron scare will put their lives at risk.

Below are some of the requests of the candidates who are urging the State Govt to postpone the scheduled OPSC mains exams.

